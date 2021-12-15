Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 83.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 1.5% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJAN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.22. 1,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,924. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $33.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01.

