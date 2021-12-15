Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Short Interest Update

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 356.4% from the November 15th total of 663,900 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVZ stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,217. Innoviz Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innoviz Technologies will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INVZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Innoviz Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

