Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Shares Up 6.2%

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) shares shot up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80. 5,495 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 916,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Innoviz Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a current ratio of 17.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 301.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the third quarter worth about $621,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 49.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 38.1% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,104,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 304,900 shares in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

