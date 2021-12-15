Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.73

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.73 and last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 47956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

INO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

