Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Treasurer Buys 1,400 Shares of Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Treasurer Alicia M. Gift purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $10,066.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alicia M. Gift also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Alicia M. Gift purchased 1,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $7,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TURN opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $8.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP increased its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 30.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

