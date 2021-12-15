Insider Buying: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Buys 71,684 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Hadi Partovi purchased 71,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,187,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AXON opened at $145.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -364.32 and a beta of 0.39. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.57 and a 1 year high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.75.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

