Insider Buying: Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ) Insider Acquires 51,056 Shares of Stock

Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ) insider Andrew Law bought 51,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £8,168.96 ($10,795.51).
Shares of LON NTQ remained flat at $GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £10.33 million and a PE ratio of -8.61. Enteq Upstream Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14 ($0.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.45.
About Enteq Upstream
