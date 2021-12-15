Insider Buying: Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ) Insider Acquires 51,056 Shares of Stock

Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ) insider Andrew Law bought 51,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £8,168.96 ($10,795.51).

Shares of LON NTQ remained flat at $GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £10.33 million and a PE ratio of -8.61. Enteq Upstream Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14 ($0.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.45.

About Enteq Upstream

Enteq Upstream Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

