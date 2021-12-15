Insider Buying: Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) Insider Buys 5,360 Shares of Stock

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) insider Sharon Warburton bought 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$9.26 ($6.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,633.60 ($35,452.57).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
About Northern Star Resources
