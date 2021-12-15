Insider Buying: Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) Insider Buys 5,360 Shares of Stock

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) insider Sharon Warburton bought 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$9.26 ($6.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,633.60 ($35,452.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

About Northern Star Resources

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

