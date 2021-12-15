Insider Buying: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,766,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,875,230.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

On Thursday, December 9th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Robert Disbrow purchased 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Robert Disbrow purchased 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Robert Disbrow purchased 193,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,816.40.

On Friday, November 5th, Robert Disbrow purchased 4,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,330.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Robert Disbrow purchased 27,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,625.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.79, for a total value of C$39,500.00.

Shares of PNE stock opened at C$0.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.72. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a one year low of C$0.21 and a one year high of C$0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$203.19 million and a PE ratio of -66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$36.75 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.