Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Sells 1,989 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $137,061.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Wednesday, November 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $22,102.50.

On Friday, November 5th, Andrew Christiansen sold 2,283 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $206,885.46.

On Monday, October 11th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $20,280.00.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average of $95.20. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.66 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.