Insider Selling: Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) EVP Sells 2,366 Shares of Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $104,884.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shyam Kambeyanda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of Colfax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $2,020,604.78.

Shares of NYSE CFX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,108. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.17. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $34.94 and a 52-week high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Colfax by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 223,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Colfax by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 222,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Colfax by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,273,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,237,000 after purchasing an additional 881,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Colfax by 5,071.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 253,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 248,512 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

