Insider Selling: Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) EVP Sells 2,366 Shares of Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $104,884.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shyam Kambeyanda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 15th, Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of Colfax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $2,020,604.78.
Shares of NYSE CFX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,108. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.17. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $34.94 and a 52-week high of $54.67.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Colfax by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 223,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Colfax by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 222,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Colfax by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,273,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,237,000 after purchasing an additional 881,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Colfax by 5,071.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 253,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 248,512 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.
Colfax Company Profile
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.