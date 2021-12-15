Insider Selling: Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Director Sells 8,809 Shares of Stock

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $143,146.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HEP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 194,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.03. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.38.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $122.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.99%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HEP shares. Barclays cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holly Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

