Insider Selling: indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Sells 242,397 Shares of Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Thomas Schiller sold 242,397 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $2,923,307.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, December 13th, Thomas Schiller sold 5,700 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $69,882.00.

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.16. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

INDI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDI. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 470.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

