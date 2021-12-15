Insider Selling: Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Major Shareholder Sells 43,000 Shares of Stock

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $215,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Josep Bassaganya-Riera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 40,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $214,800.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 40,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $230,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 25,530 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $169,774.50.

On Monday, December 6th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 36,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $222,120.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 36,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $221,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 32,237 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $225,981.37.

On Monday, November 29th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 15,430 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $116,959.40.

LABP stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.38. 140,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,255. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Research analysts expect that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Landos Biopharma during the third quarter worth $77,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth $98,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Landos Biopharma by 382.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth $148,000. 56.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jonestrading cut shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Landos Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.09.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

