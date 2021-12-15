Insider Selling: Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) CEO Sells 13,983 Shares of Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) CEO Evan Loh sold 13,983 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $61,804.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Evan Loh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Evan Loh sold 49,259 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $210,335.93.

Shares of PRTK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.27. 469,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,166. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.48. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRTK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

