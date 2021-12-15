Insider Selling: Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Sells 14,500 Shares of Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $3,609,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Elsesser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.18, for a total transaction of $3,830,610.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $3,691,700.00.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded up $6.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.94. 183,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,762. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.05 and a beta of 0.31. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.49 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.19 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEN. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

