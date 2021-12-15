Insider Selling: Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Sells 41,313 Shares of Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Hans Tung sold 41,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $735,784.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Hans Tung sold 94,240 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,843,334.40.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Hans Tung sold 65,600 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,283,136.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Hans Tung sold 3,200 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $60,864.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Hans Tung sold 27,386 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $525,811.20.

On Friday, November 26th, Hans Tung sold 5,564 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $105,938.56.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Hans Tung sold 14,959 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $285,866.49.

On Friday, November 19th, Hans Tung sold 100 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ POSH opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23. Poshmark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $104.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $30.76.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Poshmark by 10,514.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Poshmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Poshmark from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.36.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

