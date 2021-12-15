Insider Selling: Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) EVP Sells 14,889 Shares of Stock

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 14,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $107,498.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen Brad Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Stephen Brad Cohen sold 22,633 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $176,763.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.98. 203,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,465. The firm has a market cap of $115.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.50 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $8.15.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

