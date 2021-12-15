Insider Selling: Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) COO Sells 36,609 Shares of Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) COO Michael A. Metzger sold 36,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $697,401.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ SNDX traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,991. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $27.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $936.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.48.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 678.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,420.5% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,486,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,692,000 after buying an additional 2,322,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,436,000 after buying an additional 842,389 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,144,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,828,000 after buying an additional 660,654 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,528,000 after buying an additional 590,927 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,436,000 after buying an additional 516,961 shares during the period.
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
Read More: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.