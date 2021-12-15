Insider Selling: Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) COO Sells 36,609 Shares of Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) COO Michael A. Metzger sold 36,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $697,401.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ SNDX traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,991. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $27.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $936.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 678.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,420.5% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,486,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,692,000 after buying an additional 2,322,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,436,000 after buying an additional 842,389 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,144,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,828,000 after buying an additional 660,654 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,528,000 after buying an additional 590,927 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,436,000 after buying an additional 516,961 shares during the period.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.