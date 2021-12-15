Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) President Sells 2,045 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) President Elan Moriah sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $100,675.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Elan Moriah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $198,765.00.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.27. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.76 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.31, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRNT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

