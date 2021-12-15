Insider Selling: VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $90,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 1,612 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $33,997.08.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $2,144,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.92.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VIZIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in VIZIO by 752.4% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after buying an additional 950,690 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 77.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after acquiring an additional 721,205 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in VIZIO by 501.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 641,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,625,000 after purchasing an additional 534,844 shares during the period. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC increased its position in VIZIO by 1,762.1% during the third quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 535,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 507,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

