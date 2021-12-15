IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on IntegraFin from GBX 500 ($6.61) to GBX 640 ($8.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 610 ($8.06) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of IntegraFin stock opened at GBX 595 ($7.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. IntegraFin has a 12 month low of GBX 470 ($6.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 610.50 ($8.07). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 564.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 549.96.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

