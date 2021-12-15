Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Position Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 768.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 23,441 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 21.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 39.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $907,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NTLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.82.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $115.27 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $202.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.60 and its 200-day moving average is $132.01.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $318,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $298,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,700 shares of company stock worth $2,590,603. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.