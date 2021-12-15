Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Thomas Aj Frank Sells 16,291 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,230,622.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,278,813.06.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,370 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $1,258,525.60.

On Monday, December 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 14,874 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total transaction of $1,125,366.84.

On Friday, December 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,504 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $1,161,404.64.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $1,274,770.98.

On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,265,676.30.

On Friday, November 26th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,735 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $651,980.40.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $1,304,918.16.

On Monday, November 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $1,242,025.84.

On Friday, November 19th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $1,258,771.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.52. 25,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.96 and its 200-day moving average is $67.40.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth about $477,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 71.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 143,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

