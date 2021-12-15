Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Decreased by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 188,447 shares of company stock valued at $23,415,587. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $134.19. 45,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,523. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.05 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.68 and a 200-day moving average of $122.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

Several research firms have commented on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.55.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

