International Paper (NYSE:IP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $44.88

International Paper (NYSE:IP) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.88 and last traded at $45.39, with a volume of 93603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.54.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IP. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of International Paper by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,887,733,000 after purchasing an additional 947,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,502,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,789,779,000 after buying an additional 241,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,546,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,935,000 after buying an additional 124,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in International Paper by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after buying an additional 820,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,891,000 after buying an additional 4,689,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile (NYSE:IP)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

