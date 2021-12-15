Internet Computer Market Capitalization Hits $4.82 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for $25.32 or 0.00052559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $4.82 billion and approximately $168.97 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00053797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.78 or 0.07945407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00076899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,228.33 or 1.00108481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $526.77 or 0.01093424 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 475,442,944 coins and its circulating supply is 190,293,177 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

