InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF) and Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Head-To-Head Survey

InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF) and Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.4% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares InterPrivate III Financial Partners and Piper Sandler Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A N/A N/A Piper Sandler Companies 11.55% 32.32% 16.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InterPrivate III Financial Partners and Piper Sandler Companies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Piper Sandler Companies $1.24 billion 2.47 $40.50 million $12.46 13.74

Piper Sandler Companies has higher revenue and earnings than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for InterPrivate III Financial Partners and Piper Sandler Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterPrivate III Financial Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Piper Sandler Companies 0 0 4 0 3.00

Piper Sandler Companies has a consensus target price of $181.75, indicating a potential upside of 6.17%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats InterPrivate III Financial Partners on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Company Profile

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

