Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) is Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 2.8% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,874,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 457.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after acquiring an additional 101,562 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RHS stock opened at $165.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.58. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $146.90 and a twelve month high of $166.95.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

