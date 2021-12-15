Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Short Interest Up 450.0% in November

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTN. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,300,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at $907,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 389,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.39. 9,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,483. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0478 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

