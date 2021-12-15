Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Real Good Food (RGF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Real Good Food (NASDAQ: RGF) in the last few weeks:

  • 11/30/2021 – Real Good Food had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
  • 11/30/2021 – Real Good Food is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
  • 11/30/2021 – Real Good Food is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
  • 11/30/2021 – Real Good Food is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Real Good Food stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,406. Real Good Food Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

