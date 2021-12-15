Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,126 call options on the company. This is an increase of 771% compared to the typical volume of 359 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market cap of $388.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.05. Tricida has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $8.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tricida will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tricida news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $758,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 15,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $126,247.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 166,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,766 over the last ninety days. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCDA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Tricida in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tricida during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Tricida during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tricida during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tricida by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

TCDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

