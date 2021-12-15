Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Ranpak (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 4,532 put options on the company. This is an increase of 4,621% compared to the average daily volume of 96 put options.

PACK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ranpak has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:PACK opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -449.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.78. Ranpak has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $42.97.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.20 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Ranpak news, Director Eric Laurensse sold 16,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $632,432.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Corley sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $210,665.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soros Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ranpak by 345.2% during the 2nd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 4,630,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,897,000 after buying an additional 3,590,194 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 875.4% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 3,901,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,465 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,851,000 after purchasing an additional 171,962 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 90.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 33.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,266,000 after purchasing an additional 544,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

