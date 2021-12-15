Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Short Interest Update

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ipsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of Ipsen stock remained flat at $$26.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749. Ipsen has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $28.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

