iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.45

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 71847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IQ shares. Citigroup cut their target price on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. OTR Global reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iQIYI by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in iQIYI by 34.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508,872 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in iQIYI by 13.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,563,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,647 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in iQIYI by 98.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,349,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,815 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in iQIYI by 344.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,799,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,546 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

