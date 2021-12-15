Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Up to $14.40

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.40, but opened at $15.00. Iris Energy shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 4,271 shares.

IREN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Iris Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

