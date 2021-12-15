iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.41

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.41 and last traded at $36.43, with a volume of 648683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.68.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,938 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $232,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

