iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 0.3% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 422,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after acquiring an additional 58,519 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 16,210 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 113,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arch Capital Group LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 969,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,540. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $54.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average of $52.03.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.