iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Morris Retirement Advisors LLC

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 128,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,703,000 after purchasing an additional 206,511 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.92. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.