iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $25,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 25,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,525,000.

QUAL traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,311 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.60. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

