iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,614,000 after buying an additional 1,658,280 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,014,000 after buying an additional 546,004 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,371,000 after buying an additional 488,716 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,780,000 after purchasing an additional 458,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,802,000 after purchasing an additional 433,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,082. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.66 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.62.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60.

