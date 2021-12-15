iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,230,000 shares, a growth of 373.0% from the November 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,827,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $47.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.831 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 952.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 70,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 63,460 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,096,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,755 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 54.8% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period.

