iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSC)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.35 and last traded at $27.38. 208,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 211,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.48.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.66.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.