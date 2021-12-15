iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 116.4% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth about $309,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 160.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,528,000 after purchasing an additional 226,835 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 56,428 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $62.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.71. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $54.35 and a 52 week high of $63.32.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.