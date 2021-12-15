iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Acquired by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 202.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXG. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $757,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,459,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000.

Shares of IXG stock opened at $78.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.63. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $62.50 and a 1 year high of $84.17.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

