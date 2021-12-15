iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the November 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOD. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 50,143 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 262.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 46,742 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 74,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 38,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,924,000.

NASDAQ WOOD opened at $87.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.45. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52-week low of $77.37 and a 52-week high of $98.98.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

