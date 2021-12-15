iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.96

Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.96 and last traded at $24.96, with a volume of 2346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3,951.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

