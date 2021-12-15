iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Gap Down to $66.87

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $66.87, but opened at $64.38. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF shares last traded at $64.30, with a volume of 204,269 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.96.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,081,000 after purchasing an additional 604,195 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 782.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,217,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,240 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,171,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,614,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,148,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,199,000 after purchasing an additional 549,452 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 847,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the period.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

