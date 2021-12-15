iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.