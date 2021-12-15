iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 68,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,409.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $162.94 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.50 and a fifty-two week high of $167.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.78 and a 200-day moving average of $161.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

